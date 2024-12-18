Free parking in Harborough council car parks is back this Saturday - but don't get caught out like some shoppers did last weekend!
We have been contacted by drivers who parked in the car parks on Saturday (December 14) but were unaware that they still needed to get a ticket (which is free) from the machine.
And those that didn't were hit with a fine, which angered many people.
"Enforcement officers had a field day, fining people who thought they were being encouraged to shop locally. Not very festive!" said one driver who didn't want to be named.
"Despite free parking being promoted, it was only stated on temporary, inadequate signage that you still needed a ticket.
"The signs are just little A4 laminated paper signs - in the case of Mill Hill car park, wrapped around a pole behind the machine.”
Harborough District Council (HDC) did inform shoppers in its promotional material about the need to get a ticket.
But one of the peiople who got a fine said: "People know it’s free parking. The fact you need a ticket really hasn’t been made clear."
They added: "I also saw a number of people stopping others at the machines to say it’s free parking, so I’m sure quite a few people were caught out.
"I hope people are more aware next Saturday."
As we previously reported, HDC said it would waive charges in its car parks on December 7, 14 and 21 to encourage people to ‘shop local’ and support town centre traders.
In Market Harborough, shoppers can park for free for up to four hours in short stay car parks and all day in long stay car parks.
In Lutterworth all car parks are free all day on Saturday.
To qualify, drivers will need to obtain a free ticket from the machines by entering their vehicle registration number and pressing the green issue button, or by obtaining a free parking session on the Pay by Phone App.
Cllr Darren Woodiwiss, cabinet lead for car parking at HDC, said: “We have been clear and persistent in promoting our free car parking initiative using social media and utilising the local press, so it regrettable to hear about a small number of disgruntled motorists.
“The council has implemented this seasonal scheme for a number of years with thousands of motorists successfully taking advantage of it. We strongly encourage people to read the prominently visible signage in all of our car parks which is informative and sets out the process.”
HD said that car park transactions on Saturday December 14 totalled 2,816. There were 11 penalties issued which equates to less than half a percent (0.4 per cent) of users.