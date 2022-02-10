Free open day in Market Harborough to showcase new adult learning courses

A free open day is to be held in Market Harborough to showcase new adult learning courses.

Anyone interested in picking up useful new skills or exploring an intriguing new hobby is invited to go along to find out more from GoLearn.

The part-time day, evening and weekend classes are run by Leicestershire County Council’s adult learning service in venues throughout the county.

Sessions range from digital skills, Italian, Spanish and British Sign Language to online safety, pottery, Indian cookery and astronomy.

Free courses are also available for people seeking work and keen to gain basic skills and learn flexible English and maths.

The special open day in Market Harborough is being staged from 10am-12noon on Tuesday February 15 at the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street.

You can go along to find out more about self-care and mindfulness drop-in sessions with the Mental Health Curriculum.

Staff from the Employability and Digital Skills team and Learning for Wellbeing team will also be on hand to answer any questions about your learning goals.

Cllr Christine Radford, the county council’s cabinet member for heritage, leisure and arts, said: “There are hundreds of GoLearn courses available in a huge range of subjects – and they can be life-changing.

“I would encourage anyone thinking about enrolling on a GoLearn course and reaching their learning goals in 2022 to go along to one of these open days and find out more about what’s on offer.”

Anyone who enrols on a GoLearn course by Monday February 28 will get a 20 per cent discount.

Further fee reductions are also available to learners on certain benefits (e.g. Universal Credit, JSA, etc.) and for those on a low household income.