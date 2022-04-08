Free membership for people living with Parkinson’s at Harborough district leisure centres

Leisure centres in the Harborough district are set to offer free membership to people living with Parkinson’s from this month. Photograph by Amit Lennon.

Harborough Leisure Centre and Lutterworth Sports Centre, run by operator Everyone Active in partnership with Harborough District Council, are taking part in the new initiative alongside charity Parkinson’s UK which will launch on World Parkinson’s Day – Monday, April 11.

The free membership will give access to gym, swim and group exercise classes.

In addition, all members will be offered a personalised exercise prescription through EXi, with Synergy Dance online classes also available. Free carer membership will be available, if required.

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.