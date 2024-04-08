Free baby messy play and language workshops to be held in Harborough and Lutterworth

Free messy play and language workshops are being held in Harborough and Lutterworth as part of ‘Baby Fortnight’.

Parents and carers of children aged two and under can bring their babies and pre-school age siblings to the events organised by Leicestershire County Council.

A messy play session is being held at Market Harborough Family Hub on Friday (April 12) between 10am and 11.30am, and a communication and language session will take place at Lutterworth Family Hub between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Monday (April 15).

Council spokeswoman Jane Moore said: “The sessions provide a great opportunity to meet other parents and carers of similarly aged children and for families to get comfortable using our Family Hubs, all of which have opened throughout the county within the past year.”