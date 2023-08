Free adult learning taster sessions to take place in Market Harborough

The sessions will take place across Leicestershire

Free adult learning taster sessions are taking place in Market Harborough during September.

Sessions will be held in The Symington Building by Leicestershire County Council’s adult learning service GoLearn and are free for anyone age 19 and older.

Taster sessions to try throughout September include British Sign Language, Italian, creative writing, coping with change, money management, craft and sewing, fitness and exercise, polymer clay, poetry, digital skills and more.

Adult and communities spokeswoman Cllr Christine Radford said: “GoLearn has such an extensive list of courses, and these sessions are a great way for learners to try out some of the great sessions we have available.

Throughout September many taster sessions are free, and for paid courses early bird discounts are available.