Foxton play park with 50-year-old equipment undergoes £43,000 makeover
A play park with equipment dating from the 1970s has undergone a £43,000 renovation in Foxton.
The works were organised by the Robert Monks Foxton Charity which owns the recreation ground where the park is located, and the nearby village hall.
A climbing dome dating back to the 70s has been replaced and a second play tower has been added which accommodates children with wheelchairs.
Harborough District Council granted £14,000 of the cost, while £10,000 came from the foundation trust and another £10,000 from the National Lottery.
The community also supported with fundraising events and a further £1,000 was granted by Tesco Community Grants.
Cllr Jo Asher said: “I was delighted to open the new play area for the Robert Monks Foxton Charity, and it’s been a long time coming, and a lot of effort has been put in by the trustees.”
The trust has thanked the grant providers and the community for their donations and fundraising efforts.