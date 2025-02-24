Four generations of family come together in Harborough for great-grandparents’ diamond anniversary
Great-grandparents from Market Harborough have celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Anthony and Anne Burke marked their diamond wedding anniversary on February 20.
The couple, who received their commemorative letter from the King, has spent over 50 years of their married lives in Market Harborough, where they raised their three children, and where Anthony served as deputy head of Robert Smyth.
The family, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gathered at the weekend to celebrate the anniversary, along with many friends whose lives they've been a part of over the years.