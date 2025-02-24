Four generations of family come together in Harborough for great-grandparents’ diamond anniversary

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Feb 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Happy couple Anthony and Anne Burke.Happy couple Anthony and Anne Burke.
Happy couple Anthony and Anne Burke.
Great-grandparents from Market Harborough have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Anthony and Anne Burke marked their diamond wedding anniversary on February 20.

The couple, who received their commemorative letter from the King, has spent over 50 years of their married lives in Market Harborough, where they raised their three children, and where Anthony served as deputy head of Robert Smyth.

The family, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gathered at the weekend to celebrate the anniversary, along with many friends whose lives they've been a part of over the years.

Related topics:Market Harborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice