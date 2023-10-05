Four community projects across Harborough district benefit from over £400k grant funding
They were allocated funding by Harborough District Council last month
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
Over £400,000 has been handed to community projects across Harborough district.
Four projects were allocated funding by Harborough District Council last month from a pot provided by housebuilders aimed at community and social schemes where new development has taken place.
The projects include:
- Ullesthorpe Village Memorial Hall received £65,3000 for its scheme to refurbish and extend the memorial hall
- North Kilworth Parish Council allocated nearly £32,00 for its scheme to enhance boardwalk and paths at North Kilworth Millennium Green
- Kibworth Beauchamp Parish Council was awarded nearly £264,000 to create a new community hub and redevelop the library
- Kibworth Scouts and Guides Building Committee received £60,000 to improve and expand facilities and services offered at Kibworth Scouts and Guides HQ.
Advertisement
Advertisement
District council leader Phil Knowles said: “This is a significant amount of funding which we are absolutely delighted to be able to allocate to some cherished projects across the Harborough district where new development has taken place.”