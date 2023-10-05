Four community projects across Harborough district benefit from over £400k grant funding

The district council allocated the funding.

Over £400,000 has been handed to community projects across Harborough district.

Four projects were allocated funding by Harborough District Council last month from a pot provided by housebuilders aimed at community and social schemes where new development has taken place.

The projects include:

Ullesthorpe Village Memorial Hall received £65,3000 for its scheme to refurbish and extend the memorial hall

North Kilworth Parish Council allocated nearly £32,00 for its scheme to enhance boardwalk and paths at North Kilworth Millennium Green

Kibworth Beauchamp Parish Council was awarded nearly £264,000 to create a new community hub and redevelop the library

Kibworth Scouts and Guides Building Committee received £60,000 to improve and expand facilities and services offered at Kibworth Scouts and Guides HQ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District council leader Phil Knowles said: “This is a significant amount of funding which we are absolutely delighted to be able to allocate to some cherished projects across the Harborough district where new development has taken place.”

"I am excited to witness these forthcoming transformations that will undoubtedly revitalise communities for many years to come.”