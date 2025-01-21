Former volunteer at HMP Gartree from Kibworth releases dark crime novel

Charlie from Kibworth has released her latest crime thriller.

A former prison volunteer has launched her ‘dark’ crime novel set in a town inspired by Market Harborough.

Counsellor and author Charlie Tyler has released her book, The Tangled Mane, the first novel in her new series The Welland Valley Murders

featuring Private Investigator Cally Simmonds. The story takes place in the fictional market town Market Bowden, paying homage to Harborough.

The thriller explores the complexity of motives behind certain crimes, an interest of Charlie’s, a Childline counsellor and former theology student.

The Kibworth author has also spent time volunteering at HMP Gartree, when she worked for a literacy charity.

Charlie’s husband a senior lawyer – or Kings Council – is also a part-time judge and head of a London Chambers. Despite dealing with

some very difficult situations he says that Charlie's books are ‘too dark for him at times’.

The Tangled Mane follows a social media star whose childhood crimes catch up with him. He retaliates by exacting revenge on those he holds

responsible, leaving undercover PI Cally Simmonds in a race to discover his real identity.

At the same time as finding the killer, Cally must continue planning her upcoming wedding to keep both her fiancé and mum happy.

The novel follows Charlie’s first standalone psychological thriller, The Cry of the Lake, which became an Amazon bestseller and is being

republished later this year by Spellbound Books.

Charlie’s latest release is available from Amazon in both paperback and Kindle format.

Visit www.charlietyler.com to find out more about Charlie.