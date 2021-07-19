Former Kasabian star marries his sweetheart in Market Harborough

Submitted photo. Tom Meighan and Vikki Ager.

Former Kasabian star Tom Meighan has married his sweetheart Vikki Ager in Market Harborough – because he loves the town so much.

The ex-Kasabian frontman wed his new wife at the town’s Registration Office at the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street on Tuesday (July 13).

Blaby-born Meighan, 40, tied the knot almost exactly a year after he admitted at court attacking Vikki in an alcohol-fuelled assault.

The happy couple were surrounded by their children, family and their best friends as they exchanged vows in the “fantastic” town centre ceremony which is making national showbiz headlines.

They said in a statement after getting married: “We are pleased to share the news that on Tuesday the 13th July 2021, Tom Meighan and Vikki Ager were married at Market Harborough Registry Office, Leicester.

“It was an intimate affair, in accordance with the latest Covid-19 guidelines, with the couple becoming husband and wife surrounded by their children, family and a few close friends.”

The couple stressed that Meighan, who now lives in Narborough, has worked extremely hard on his health over the last year – as well as on his strengthening his relationship with Vikki.

“Tom has worked so hard on himself, his health, family unit and his relationship with Vikki over the past year,” they said.

“They are very much in love and are looking forward to sharing the rest of their lives together.”

Today a spokeswoman for Meighan’s management team Coalition Music Alliance told the Harborough Mail: “It was a beautiful day.

“Tom and Vikki are both very happy, very much in love and they enjoyed every minute of their wedding.

“They both absolutely love Market Harborough.

“And that’s why they decided to get married in the town rather in Leicester or somewhere else,” she said.

“Tom and Vikki live just up the road in Narborough and set their hearts on getting married in Market Harborough – it’s such a lovely town.

“Tom is focusing on his music now and they are both really looking forward to spending a very happy future together with their family.”

Top Leicester-based band Kasabian demanded that lead singer Meighan quit in July last year after he attacked Vikki.

The rock star admitted at Leicester magistrates’ court that he assaulted her in their back garden on April 9, 2020.