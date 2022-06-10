Former Harborough student starred in Trooping the Colour at the start of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend​​​​​​​

Joshua Gilding took part in the historic ceremony at London’s Horse Guards Parade after becoming one of the select few to join the Army’s world-famous Grenadier Guards Band.

A former Market Harborough student has starred in Trooping the Colour at the start of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Joshua Gilding, 18, took part in the historic ceremony at London’s Horse Guards Parade after becoming one of the select few to join the Army’s world-famous Grenadier Guards Band.

And his overjoyed mum and dad Mark and Donna and his younger sisters Lucy, 16, and Ellie, 12, had tears in their eyes as they watched the former Welland Park Academy pupil play his drum on a day they’ll never forget.

Joshua's dad Mark told us: "It really was a once in a lifetime event that will stay with all of us for ever.

Joshua’s dad Mark told us: “It really was a once in a lifetime event that will stay with all of us for ever.

“To see our son Joshua playing his full part in Trooping the Colour was just so special – and we are all so proud of him.

“We had tears in our eyes as he marched past,” said Mark, who helps to run his family business Market Harborough-based Gildings Auctioneers.

“We stayed down in London for a few days and we got to The Mall at 7.30am last Thursday morning.

“But there were so many people there already that we were still stood three or four rows back from the railings!

“We were at the top end of The Mall and had a great view as the guards paraded, the sound was just astounding,” said the dad-of-three.

“It was very emotional to see Joshua out there playing in one of our oldest and most revered military bands.

“He’s a fine young man who has followed his dream.

“Joshua made up his mind some time ago that he wanted to go into army music and we’re so pleased that he’s doing something that he enjoys.

“It was brilliant as well to have a few drinks with him after the ceremony.

“They were allowed to leave Wellington barracks in their very smart uniforms and bearskins, which are about 100 years old,” said Mark, of Corby.

“We were able to have a chat and get a family picture to treasure of us all.

“It was Joshua’s first Trooping the Colour and to be performing on the biggest stage of all at the start of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations made it even more memorable.

The brass band talents run through the family.

“Donna and I play the cornet, Lucy plays the tenor horn and Ellie is also brushing up her skills on the cornet.

“So music really is in Joshua’s blood, this was his destiny,” smiled the well-known Market Harborough businessman.

“He joined the Army when he was just 16 fresh out of Welland Park Academy – which did him proud.

“Joshua went off to do his basic training as a soldier in Harrogate before passing his exams and auditions to join the Grenadier Guards Band when he turned 18 on November 8 last year.

“He is so proud to belong to the Royal Corps of Army Music and feels immense pride putting on his uniform.

“It was just amazing to see Joshua, our son, playing alongside such magnificent bandsmen in Trooping the Colour.