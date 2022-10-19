Former Harborough Mail staff met at the site of the former offices, now a Thai restaurant. Photo by Andrew Carpenter

Former Harborough Mail employees remembered their time with the paper at a reunion.

Staff from the editorial and advertising departments, along with current photographer Andrew Carpenter were among those at the meeting.

It was held at the former newspaper offices on Northampton Road, which is now home to a Thai restaurant.

Reunion co-organiser Chris Dainty, who was the Mail’s deputy editor in the mid ‘80s, said: “It was a really enjoyable evening and everyone appeared to have a great time meeting up with old friends and colleagues.

“The memories came flooding back and it was fun to work out who used to sit where in the building.

“We had around 40 people there on the night and I’m sure we’ll be doing it again in a few years’ time.”

Andrew Carpenter – who still snaps photos for this paper - added: “It was wonderful to be back in our old office where the Harborough Mail was based in Market Harborough. To see so many work colleagues from the past 40 years was incredible, people I hadn’t seen for years.

“Gordon Birch was my first editor at the Harborough Mail and it was a really good catch up with him and so many people I haven’t seen for a long time.

Advertisement