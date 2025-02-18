Former Harborough care worker aims to get fundraiser in the pink with vintage tractor mascot

Anna on her trusty tractor steed.Anna on her trusty tractor steed.
A former Harborough care home worker is fundraising for Dementia UK with the help of a trusty pink tractor.

Anna Griffiths has raised some £8,000 so far thanks to her restored – and pretty in pink – vintage Fordson Dexta.

The tractor was popular around the late 1950s and was typically painted blue and orange to stand out against the landscape.

Anna explained: “The sole aim of my tractor was to restore it , paint it pink as I’ve always wanted a pink tractor and to smash £5K for Dementia UK.”

Gerald Cooper from Clarkson's Farm gets in the saddle.Gerald Cooper from Clarkson's Farm gets in the saddle.
The charity supporter and her tractor attend the Marston Steam and Vintage Show in Harborough each year, raising £500 at last year’s event

with help from Gerald Cooper and Alan Townsend of Clarkson’s Farm fame.

She has been involved in a number of fundraising activities including a Christmas tractor run and using her tractor to collect Christmas trees as

part of a Dementia UK fundraising initiative.

And this year, Anna is hoping to break the £10,000 barrier to support the charity close to her heart.

She explained: “I chose Dementia UK as it's a charity close to my heart as I lost my nana two years ago to the horrible disease and my grandad

when I was a lot younger, so I wanted to fundraise and help other families going through the same thing.

“I also used to work at a care home where I worked with advanced dementia and it inspired me even more to choose Dementia UK.”

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/littlepinkfordson to donate to Anna’s cause.

