Former Harborough care worker aims to get fundraiser in the pink with vintage tractor mascot
Anna Griffiths has raised some £8,000 so far thanks to her restored – and pretty in pink – vintage Fordson Dexta.
The tractor was popular around the late 1950s and was typically painted blue and orange to stand out against the landscape.
Anna explained: “The sole aim of my tractor was to restore it , paint it pink as I’ve always wanted a pink tractor and to smash £5K for Dementia UK.”
The charity supporter and her tractor attend the Marston Steam and Vintage Show in Harborough each year, raising £500 at last year’s event
with help from Gerald Cooper and Alan Townsend of Clarkson’s Farm fame.
She has been involved in a number of fundraising activities including a Christmas tractor run and using her tractor to collect Christmas trees as
part of a Dementia UK fundraising initiative.
And this year, Anna is hoping to break the £10,000 barrier to support the charity close to her heart.
She explained: “I chose Dementia UK as it's a charity close to my heart as I lost my nana two years ago to the horrible disease and my grandad
when I was a lot younger, so I wanted to fundraise and help other families going through the same thing.
“I also used to work at a care home where I worked with advanced dementia and it inspired me even more to choose Dementia UK.”
Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/littlepinkfordson to donate to Anna’s cause.