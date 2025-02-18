Former Harborough care worker aims to get fundraiser in the pink with vintage tractor mascot

Anna on her trusty tractor steed.

A former Harborough care home worker is fundraising for Dementia UK with the help of a trusty pink tractor.

Anna Griffiths has raised some £8,000 so far thanks to her restored – and pretty in pink – vintage Fordson Dexta.

The tractor was popular around the late 1950s and was typically painted blue and orange to stand out against the landscape.

Anna explained: “The sole aim of my tractor was to restore it , paint it pink as I’ve always wanted a pink tractor and to smash £5K for Dementia UK.”

Gerald Cooper from Clarkson's Farm gets in the saddle.

The charity supporter and her tractor attend the Marston Steam and Vintage Show in Harborough each year, raising £500 at last year’s event

with help from Gerald Cooper and Alan Townsend of Clarkson’s Farm fame.

She has been involved in a number of fundraising activities including a Christmas tractor run and using her tractor to collect Christmas trees as

part of a Dementia UK fundraising initiative.

And this year, Anna is hoping to break the £10,000 barrier to support the charity close to her heart.

She explained: “I chose Dementia UK as it's a charity close to my heart as I lost my nana two years ago to the horrible disease and my grandad

when I was a lot younger, so I wanted to fundraise and help other families going through the same thing.

“I also used to work at a care home where I worked with advanced dementia and it inspired me even more to choose Dementia UK.”

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/littlepinkfordson to donate to Anna’s cause.