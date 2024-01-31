Former bank building in Harborough set to become home to new coffee shop

The coffee chain is set to move in late next month. Image: Bewiched Coffee

The former Halifax bank in Harborough is set to become home to a new coffee shop.

Northamptonshire-based chain Bewiched Coffee is set to move in next month to the building, which has remained empty over two years.

The new venue is expected to create 10 jobs.

The company, which operates 16 branches across the Midlands, said on its Facebook page that works were underway at the site and staff ‘couldn’t wait for the big day’.

Halifax was the first of four banks to close in the town centre since 2021 and will be the first to be given a new use.

President of Market Harborough Chamber of Trade, Kyra Williams, has welcomed the new town centre addition.

She said it was good for the town to have ‘full and busy property likely to attract footfall’.