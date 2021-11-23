Footballers near Harborough bravely strip for a calendar

Players at Welford Victoria FC have got their kits off in the rain and the cold to boost the charity PSC Support. Photo by JLGFotography.

Local league footballers are bravely stripping off for a saucy calendar to hit the net for a fantastic cause.

The club’s finest appear in all sorts of risqué poses – on the pitch, in the bar and in the showers.

The organisation gets behind people living with PSC (Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis) - a rare progressive and incurable liver disease.

And PSC is especially close to the hearts of Welford Victoria FC because much-loved club photographer Joanna Foster is battling the devastating condition.

“So what better way to help Joanna, PSC Support and other PSC sufferers than to go balls deep and strip off to raise money for PSC Support,” said the club.

The ‘Hunks of Welford Victoria FC Charity Calendar 2022’, sponsored by local tax consultants Myriad Associates, has already generated almost £300 for the charity.

You can help the club net even more cash by donating on their fundraising website here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wvfccalendar2022Calendars will be available in A4 and A3 – and are £10 for an A4 copy and £15 for an A3 copy.

And you can find out a lot more about the PSC Charity here: https://www.pscsupport.org.uk