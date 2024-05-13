Football-loving locals urged to sign up for charity event in memory of Harborough man

Mark and Wendy Nimmo with son Alex.

A Harborough family is holding a charity football game in to ‘honour the life’ of their late son.

Mark and Wendy Nimmo lost their 27-year-old son Alex to suicide in July 2022.

Since then they have been working to raise awareness of mental health in young men and change the stigma of suicide.

The family is hoping to launch a foundation provide specialist counselling and therapy sessions for young adults in the area, where they say there is a high rate of suicide. To raise funds they are holding a six aside football game in the town on May 25.

Alex with sisters Michaela and Chloe.

Mark told the Mail: “Alex was to all who knew him a lively, fun-loving character who loved to have a drink and a dance, loved music, his family and being outdoors. Inwardly he had always been an anxious child who was unsettled going back to school after holidays.

“A couple of failed relationships seemed to accelerate anxieties and he self-medicated to mask his inner feelings, but when these wore off it didn't help and was a vicious cycle.

“We and some close friends tried our best to help over a period of time and thought he was coming out the other side when we had the awful news. He loved life and wanted to be around and to have a family of his own but the demons got the better of him.

“We have to honour his life and leave a legacy so that other families are spared this pain. We want young adults to learn to recognise their red flags in their mental health and reach out before they get to a crisis point.

“Harborough and surrounding are seems to have a high rate of suicide or attempted suicide and we want our funds to be in the area where possible.”

The couple are holding the six-aside football tournament at Harborough Town FC in Bowdens Park.

They are calling for groups of between six and nine players to get in touch, with the £60 group entry fee going to the charity. They hope the match will become an annual event if it is a success.

And it is not their first fundraising event. Last March they held a music evening, and since then have held stands in the town to raise awareness of mental health.

They have also supported local young men suffering with their mental health, and say they help signpost to suicide prevention and support charities including Andy’s Man Club, SOBS, Calm and PAPYRUS.

The couple also receive support from SOBS (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide), a group which meets monthly.

Mark added: “We want to remove the stigma of suicide and change the narrative from 'commit' as it is no longer a crime.

“The feedback we have had is positive and many people have asked us to keep going.”

The football tournament will start at 9.30am on Saturday (May 25). There will be prizes for first and second place, a bar, food available and a raffle.