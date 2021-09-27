Fond farewell to a much-loved vicar in the Harborough area

Rev Liz Bickley with Stephen March curate and Rev Andrew Rhodes (Area Dean) during the farewell presentation at Arnesby Village Hall. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A well-loved vicar is returning to her grassroots in the West Midlands after serving a string of churches in Harborough for eight years.

The Rev Liz Bickley has built up quite a following as Rector of the Hexagon Benefice.

Her rustic clerical beat has included the village churches of Husbands Bosworth, Theddingworth, Mowsley, Shearsby, Arnesby and Bruntingthorpe as well as the church ruins at Knaptoft.

Liz is leaving to become the Priest-in-Charge at Baddesley Ensor with Grendon and Dordon in the Diocese of Birmingham.

The vicar, whose husband Paul sadly died two years ago, is returning to the area where she grew up and where her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren all live.

A farewell tea was held on the Sunday of Liz's last service at Theddingworth Church at Arnesby village hall.

Over 50 parishoners attended to wish Liz “Godspeed”.

They presented her with parting gifts, which included a cassock alb garment and a cheque for £800.