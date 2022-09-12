Flower display near Lutterworth celebrating the Queen's life attracts many visitors
A flower display near Lutterworth that celebrates the Queen's life has attracted many visitors - and will be open again today (Monday).
By Phil Hibble
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:48 pm
Visitors saw over 50 floral displays at St Mary‘s Church in Bitteswell on Saturday and Sunday (September 10-11).
Organiser Anna Smith said: "Following the sad news of the Queen's passing the format had changed and the church will be open to everyone for a quiet reflection and sign a book of condolence was available as a mark of respect also refreshments were available."
