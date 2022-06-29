Floral tributes to husband and wife killed in Brampton Ash road collision

Flowers have been left at the scene of a fatal collision that has taken the lives of a married couple, killed when their car crashed through a hedge and landed in a ditch between Corby and Market Harborough.

Their blue Vauxhall Agila, was travelling towards Brampton Ash on the A427, when it collided with a blue Renault Master van travelling in the opposite direction.

The crash took place at about 12.35pm on Monday, June 27. The woman in her 80s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, her husband – the driver - died of his injuries at University Hospital Coventry.

Flowers left by Denise and David Bailey in tribute to the couple killed in a car crash near Brampton Ash

Villagers including Denise and David Bailey stepped in to help traffic turn around in the twisty road after motorists came across the road block.

The couple visited the scene to pay their respects and place flowers. Floral tributes have also been attached to an adjacent tree, overlooking the site.

Mrs Bailey said: “It’s so, so sad. All my sympathy goes out to the family. It’s such a senseless loss in such tragic circumstances.”

It was Mrs Bailey, who lives close to the crash scene, who helped the tragic couple’s stricken dog that she thinks had been thrown clear of the accident.

Flowers have been attached to a tree near to the scene on the A427 Corby to Market Harborough road.

Although injured it made its way to the Bailey’s house.

She said: “She had up to our house through the field and walked up to me. We took her to our vet. They contacted the couple’s family – they were so relieved that we had found her and so very grateful. We hope she’s going to be OK.”

Northamptonshire Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.

Email [email protected], call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000368582.