Flood warnings remain in place in Harborough district as homes and businesses find themselves underwater yet again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Flood warnings remain in place around the outskirts of Harborough district as homes and businesses find themselves underwater yet again.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The River Sence has burst its banks, flooding businesses and residences in Great Glen, with flood water reported at over 3.5 metres.

Incidents include one driver rescued from her car after being trapped in floodwater near The Italian Greyhound in Great Glen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cick here to read the article and watch the video: 'I didn't think twice': Video shows heroic landlord pull woman from car in dramatic flood rescue near Harborough

A landlord rescues a woman from her car. The Greyhound Pub

Meanwhile an amber flood alert is in place for Welland Valley.

The river is expected remain high throughout the next few days and flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses close to the river is possible.

MP Neil O’Brien is calling for authorities to take ‘immediate action’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Yet again, residents have been blighted by more destructive flooding. This has become a yearly occurrence, and people should not have to live in constant fear every time it rains heavily. The various authorities need to take immediate action, including the County Council and the Environment Agency.”

He is calling an urgent meeting on the matter.

Leicestershire Police said: “We are currently experiencing a high volume of calls relating to flooding in parts of Leicestershire and Rutland.

“Areas most severely affected include Melton, Rutland and South Leicestershire. There are also flood alerts in place for parts of Charnwood.

“We are working with colleagues from partner agencies to respond accordingly. We would ask that you only contact us about flooding if there is an immediate threat to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further information, including a comprehensive list of the flood alerts currently in place, can be found by visiting http://leicspolice.link/abE9b

“If you are travelling today, please take care and allow extra time for your journey.

“If you are reporting a crime, you can do this online by visiting http://leicspolice.link/s2C8m or calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”