News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Fleckney school receives £6,000 donation to buy new books and equipment

It’s from a nearby developer
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
The money has been donated to the school in FleckneyThe money has been donated to the school in Fleckney
The money has been donated to the school in Fleckney

A Fleckney school will be stocking up its resources after receiving a £6,000 donation.

Fleckney Church of England Primary School received the funding from developer Persimmon Homes, which is working on properties nearby.

The funding will buy new books as well as sensory toys for SEN pupils, gardening tools and cooking items, helping to support the pupils’ development as the school expands and welcomes more students.

Headteacher Tim Leah said: “The support Persimmon has given us will allow us to purchase a whole range of new resources for the school as we welcome new pupils in the next academic year.”

Most Popular

Persimmon Homes spokeswoman Nadine O’Dowd added: “We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local schools and community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.

“It’s an honour to be able to offer this support to Fleckney Church of England Primary School, and we hope the pupils enjoy their new resources.”

Related topics:Persimmon Homes