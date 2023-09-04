Fleckney school receives £6,000 donation to buy new books and equipment

The money has been donated to the school in Fleckney

A Fleckney school will be stocking up its resources after receiving a £6,000 donation.

Fleckney Church of England Primary School received the funding from developer Persimmon Homes, which is working on properties nearby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The funding will buy new books as well as sensory toys for SEN pupils, gardening tools and cooking items, helping to support the pupils’ development as the school expands and welcomes more students.

Headteacher Tim Leah said: “The support Persimmon has given us will allow us to purchase a whole range of new resources for the school as we welcome new pupils in the next academic year.”

Persimmon Homes spokeswoman Nadine O’Dowd added: “We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local schools and community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.