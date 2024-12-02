Fleckney man charged with possessing imitation firearm after member of the public was allegedly threatened

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:13 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 08:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man from Fleckney has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

At about 9pm on Friday, November 29, it was reported that a member of the public was threatened, but not injured in an incident in Wellington Street, Kettering.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers were called to an incident in Wellington Street at about 9pm on Friday (November 29).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"No one was injured but a member of the public was threatened.

“Piotr Krzysztof Szczepaniak, aged 38, Fleckney, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in connection with the incident.”

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice