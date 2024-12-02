Fleckney man charged with possessing imitation firearm after member of the public was allegedly threatened

A man from Fleckney has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

At about 9pm on Friday, November 29, it was reported that a member of the public was threatened, but not injured in an incident in Wellington Street, Kettering.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers were called to an incident in Wellington Street at about 9pm on Friday (November 29).

"No one was injured but a member of the public was threatened.

“Piotr Krzysztof Szczepaniak, aged 38, Fleckney, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in connection with the incident.”