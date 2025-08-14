Fleckney craftsman receives donation on behalf of charity creating free aids for disabled people
Martin Grant was presented with £500, from St Mary’s Freemasons Lodge, for the Leicestershire and Rutland branch of REMAP.
The charity provides free aids and equipment where solutions have to be invented and no commercially available alternative is to be found.
Recent projects range from a child’s swing with automatic movement to a dog treat dispenser attached to a wheelchair via sand wheels for beach access for a walking frame.
Martin, a skilled woodworker is among volunteers making the aids which help some 3,500 people each year.
St Mary’s Lodge meets in Melton Mowbray seven times a year. It is part of a network of masonic lodges, associated with St. Mary's, whose fraternal roots go back centuries.