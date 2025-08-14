Fleckney craftsman receives donation on behalf of charity creating free aids for disabled people

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:10 BST
Martin Grant with Lodge members William Hutchison, Ian Perry and David Alcraft.placeholder image
Martin Grant with Lodge members William Hutchison, Ian Perry and David Alcraft.
A Fleckney craftsman has received a donation on behalf of a Leicestershire charity helping disabled people live life to the full.

Martin Grant was presented with £500, from St Mary’s Freemasons Lodge, for the Leicestershire and Rutland branch of REMAP.

The charity provides free aids and equipment where solutions have to be invented and no commercially available alternative is to be found.

Recent projects range from a child’s swing with automatic movement to a dog treat dispenser attached to a wheelchair via sand wheels for beach access for a walking frame.

Martin, a skilled woodworker is among volunteers making the aids which help some 3,500 people each year.

Visit remap.org.uk for more details about REMAP and information about how to donate at:

St Mary’s Lodge meets in Melton Mowbray seven times a year. It is part of a network of masonic lodges, associated with St. Mary's, whose fraternal roots go back centuries.

