Flappy occasion at Lutterworth Country Park as new duck house is unveiled

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Aug 2025, 14:17 BST
Reg Linford who donated the duck house, Harborough District Council chair Peter James and Cllr Martin Sarfasplaceholder image
Reg Linford who donated the duck house, Harborough District Council chair Peter James and Cllr Martin Sarfas
A new duck house has been installed at Lutterworth Country Park.

The new addition is thanks to the generosity of resident Reg Linford. It aims to provide a safer and comfortable nesting environment for the park’s duck population.

Most Popular

Harborough councillor Martin Sarfas said: “We are incredibly grateful to Mr Linford for this thoughtful contribution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This new duck house will not only benefit the ducks but enhance the park experience for all visitors.”

The duck house was officially unveiled during a small gathering including park staff and community members.

Related topics:Harborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice