Flappy occasion at Lutterworth Country Park as new duck house is unveiled

Reg Linford who donated the duck house, Harborough District Council chair Peter James and Cllr Martin Sarfas

A new duck house has been installed at Lutterworth Country Park.

The new addition is thanks to the generosity of resident Reg Linford. It aims to provide a safer and comfortable nesting environment for the park’s duck population.

Harborough councillor Martin Sarfas said: “We are incredibly grateful to Mr Linford for this thoughtful contribution.

“This new duck house will not only benefit the ducks but enhance the park experience for all visitors.”

The duck house was officially unveiled during a small gathering including park staff and community members.