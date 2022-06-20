Flag-raising ceremony at Leicestershire County Council’s headquarters today (Monday) to support armed forces

The short service will take place at County Hall’s Stand Easy memorial in Glenfield at 10.30am today.

A flag-raising ceremony is being held at Leicestershire County Council’s headquarters today (Monday) ahead of Armed Forces Day to support service personnel.

The short service will take place at County Hall’s Stand Easy memorial in Glenfield at 10.30am today.

The event will include a welcome by Leicestershire County Council Chairman, Dr Kevin Feltham, and an address by the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur.

The Armed Forces Day flag will then be raised by Highways Operations Manager Darren Watret, who served in the Army for 25 years.

Darren’s service has seen him posted around the world, including tours in Germany, Northern Ireland, Kuwait, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The ceremony will conclude with prayers led by the Rev Christopher Johnson from Wigston.

Guests will include serving members of the armed forces, veterans, cadets and representatives from the Royal British Legion.

Some 60 pupils from The Hall Primary School in Glenfield will also take part, reading the poem “I Must Return” by Sgt Frank J Wawrynovic.

Leicestershire County Council Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Pam Posnett, said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be part of this national event to honour our armed forces and to show our appreciation for their vital service and dedication.

“Armed Forces Day is a way for us to join with people across the country to show our support for those men and women who currently serve and to remember those who have served in the past.”