Flag raised in Harborough ahead of Armed Forces Day

A ceremony was held in Church Square
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST
Guests at the Armed Forces Day flag raisingGuests at the Armed Forces Day flag raising
A flag has been raised by local councillors to thank the district’s armed forces community.

Today (Monday) the council’s chairman was among guests to attend a short ceremony in Church Square before the Armed Forces Day flag was flown from council offices The Symington Building.

It is ahead of Armed Forces Day which takes place this Saturday (June 24) to show support for service men and women whether they are veterans or still working. It also celebrates the work they do in support of the country; and raise awareness of past and continuing service.

Council chair Barbara Johnson said: “This Armed Forces Day we take the opportunity to show our gratitude to all those in the Harborough district who are serving, or who have served, in the armed forces, and to their families.”

The flag will fly from the building all week up until and including Armed Forces Day.

Related topics:Harborough