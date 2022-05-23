Five hours of festive fun is being lined up for Desborough's Platinum Jubilee Picnic in the Park on Saturday June 4.

Five hours of festive fun is being lined up for Desborough's Platinum Jubilee Picnic in the Park on Saturday June 4.

The town's Dunkirk Avenue Recreation Ground will be decked out in red, white and blue to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne.

People of all ages are being invited to go along for the free event to celebrate the longest reign in British history.

Entertainment will feature music, a sing-along, fancy dress competition for the kids and face painting by

Chloe.

A licensed, fully-stocked bar will be provided by locally-based The LittleBox Prosecco bar.

Other refreshments including locally-made ice

cream and burgers will be on sale.

The picnic will open at 11 am and will run through to 4pm finishing with a sing-along featuring favourite songs and the national anthem.

The event is being organised and funded by Desborough Town Council, backed by local businesses.

Town Councillor Andy Coleman, from the events committee, said: “The idea is for the people of the town to come together and have some fun after the Covid lockdown.

“It is free to enter.

“Just bring your best picnic hamper, rug and party

food.”

Cllr Coleman added: “There will also be a fine selection of food and drink available from local businesses on the day.

“Among those foods available there will be Desborough-based Cape Lekker offering gourmet-style burgers and South African curry.

“Coco Joe's legendary ice creams will also be on site.”

He added: “I would like to thank Poppys Design Studio for the brilliant jubilee design and Wacoal for supporting the event with a generous donation for fancy dress Prizes.”

Entertainment includes Elvis tribute act Barry Hale and local musicians Alright Jack and the Trinity Singers.

Marshals are being co-ordinated by town councillor Jim French and other councillors will be helping to make the picnic run smoothly on the day.