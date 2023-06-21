First South Leicestershire Veterans Fair to be held in Broughton Astley

MP Alberto Costa attends Help For Heroes reception at the House of Parliament.

The first South Leicestershire Veterans Fair is set to be held in Broughton Astley.

Between 12pm and 4pm on Friday July 7, veterans can find out about support available to them from local and national veterans organisations such as Help For Heroes, The Royal British Legion, Veterans Wellbeing Hub, British Forces Resettlement Services, Job Centre Plus, Blaby and Harborough District Councils.

The event is being hosted by South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa.

He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for veterans, active service personnel and their families from across South Leicestershire, and the wider county, to drop-in at the fair and speak to representatives from a host of veterans’ organisations and to learn more about the help and assistance that may be available to them.

“I am immensely proud of the tremendous dedication and service that countless veterans have given to our country, and therefore I am very pleased to be hosting the first ever South Leicestershire Veterans Fair in a few weeks’ time. I very much look forward to meeting representatives of the veterans’ charities and organisations as well as local veterans and their families.”

Help for Heroes Leicestershire Veterans’ Community Nurse Karen Jamieson added: “When a conflict ends, for some the battles don’t stop. We support veterans and their families by giving life-changing support, no matter when or where they served.

