First fete at St Dionysius Church in Harborough for five years was a success

The first fete at St Dionysius Church in Market Harborough for five years was a smash hit on Saturday.

Hundreds of people from as far away as Australia popped in to enjoy the joyous celebration at the town’s medieval church on the High Street in bright sunshine.

Music spilled out into the crammed town centre along with the aroma of al fresco sausages and burgers as shoppers and passers-by flocked to the historic place of worship.

Stalls selling home-made cakes, second-hand books and bric-a-brac along with games including Mario Kart projected on the big screen in the church raised over £2,350.

Some of the proceeds will be handed to the Cube Youth Centre based at Symington Rec with the rest boosting church funds.

"It was our first fete for five years and it was great to be back to engage with the community again," said one of the organisers Samantha Peverett.

"We are very grateful for all the volunteers who made it happen."