First details released for Market Harborough's 2024 carnival

A date and theme has been set for Market Harborough’s annual carnival.

The event will be held on Saturday June 8 at Symington Recreation Ground, beginning with the 10km run following by a float procession through the town.

Organisers say it will be themed around health and wellbeing, and looking after yourself and others.

It comes after last year’s theme was caring for the environment.

Chairman Paul Milligan said: “The green theme worked really well last year, there were some fantastic floats as well as opportunities for the community to raise awareness about climate change. It also helped us as a committee to be aware of the things we can implement in terms of running the carnival as sustainably as we can.

“So for this year, we thought we’d look at raising awareness of health and wellbeing within the community. What we can do to help look after our physical and mental health. Whether it’s playing sports or going for a run, having a relaxing spa treatment, or the benefits of simply going for a walk in the beautiful countryside that surrounds us.

“We’re excited to see what ideas people come up with for the floats, but also working with relevant local businesses and community groups to help us spread the message.”

The carnival will include a ‘market street’ with health and wellbeing stalls and organisations selling items and holding demonstrations. There will also be decorated floats provided by Stephen Sanderson Transport Ltd.

The carnival hopes with money raised it will be able to fund defibrillators across the town.

Paul added: “Our whole objective is to run an event for the town, that’s why our volunteers come together year after year and donate their time to put the carnival on. For us, it’s not just about the day itself, but the legacy that we can provide, which is why we try to give as much back as we can to charitable causes.”