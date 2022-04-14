Firefighters in Desborough will be washing people’s cars this weekend to support their national charity

Firefighters in Desborough will be washing people’s cars on Saturday (April 16) to support their national charity.

They are backing the national carwash, sponsored by Autoglym, at their fire station on King Street , Desborough, from 10am-4pm.

All the money raised from their efforts will be poured into the coffers of the Fire Fighters charity to get behind 999 crews and their families as well as helping former firefighters.