Fire service line the streets of Harborough district village to say a final farewell to their colleague

Members of the fire service lined the streets of a Harborough district village to say a final farewell to their colleague today.

Jon Partridge, who was born and raised in Billesdon, died at the age of just 38 following a medical emergency in February.

The village paid tribute to fire service watch manager Jon on Friday (April 4) with a fire engine featuring as part of the funeral procession. Jon’s firefighter colleagues lined the streets before the funeral ceremony took place at Billesdon’s St John the Baptist Church in the village.

Jon’s fellow firefighters were lined up as far as the eye could see during the procession. Silence also fell as fire officers of all ranks stood on guard as the cortege approached.

Billesdon villagers also came to watch the procession as well as Jon’s family. His sister Maria Elson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that her brother was “always smiling, and knew when to make everyone laugh.” Her daughter, 24-year-old Jamie Lea Elson, said: “He’s with grandad now.”

The procession went from Jon’s home to the church, passing by the village’s fire station where he had served, before making its final journey to the cemetery. Among the Billesdon villagers paying their respects was Celia Lever-Jones whose son was friends with Jon at school. She called Jon a “lovely lad”.

She said that they “had many happy memories of him”, adding: “He was a lovely man.”

Other villagers said they wanted to come out to show their respects.