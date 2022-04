Fire crews in Desborough have raised £766 after staging a charity carwash.

They generated the money for the Fire Fighters charity after washing a non-stop stream of cars, vans, pick-up trucks and bikes all day.

The team of firefighters based at the Desborough station on King Street are thanking everyone who went along to back the special event.

The Fire Fighters charity provides widespread support to the whole of the fire services community all over the country.