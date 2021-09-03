Find out what it takes to be a firefighter at Harborough open day

Fancy becoming a firefighter? Well you can go along to a Have a Go day at Market Harborough fire station on Fairfield Road to find out what the job’s all about.

The special public session is being held from 9am-5pm on Saturday September 11.

The event will give you an insight into life as a firefighter.

You’ll also get the chance to speak to firefighters to find out more – as well as the opportunity to have a pop at the seven job-related tests involved in the application process.

Callum Faint, Leicestershire’s Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, said: “Safer People, Safer Places is at the heart of everything we do at Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

“We want to be more reflective of the communities we serve and believe that a diverse workforce will enable us to deliver a better service and demonstrate our approachability to those in our community.

“In order to do this, we are running some focused events, encouraging applications from underrepresented groups, including women, black and minority ethnic and our LGBT+ communities,” said Callum.

“At these ‘Have a Go’ days, underrepresented groups in our workforce are invited to come forward and have a go at being a firefighter.

“By attending these sessions, it will hopefully encourage them to apply for the role in the future.

“Alongside our ‘positive action’ events we run ‘Have a Go’ days for everyone to attend.

“It is about creating a level playing field to enable people to compete on equal terms regardless of their gender, disability, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.

“Every applicant that successfully completes the application process will be judged on their merit – there will be no bias in favour of any particular group or individual.

“Whether you have desires of becoming a firefighter, or you’re looking for a career change, this is a fantastic opportunity for you to come and have a go,” added Callum.