Find out more about the Market Harborough Choral Society
The town’s singers are holding a coffee morning at Harborough Theatre in the town centre from 9am-12 midday tomorrow (Saturday)
By Red Williams
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:46 am
Would you like to help support Market Harborough Choral Society?
There will be cakes, gifts, bric a brac and books on sale as the popular 55-year-old group sets out to raise vital funds.
You can find out much more about Market Harborough Choral Society here: https://harboroughchoral.org/