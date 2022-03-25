Find out more about the Market Harborough Choral Society

The town’s singers are holding a coffee morning at Harborough Theatre in the town centre from 9am-12 midday tomorrow (Saturday).

Would you like to help support Market Harborough Choral Society?

There will be cakes, gifts, bric a brac and books on sale as the popular 55-year-old group sets out to raise vital funds.