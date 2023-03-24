Aerial photograph of RAF Husbands Bosworth taken during the airfield's construction

An illustrated talk about the history of flying in south Leicestershire and the wartime role of RAF Husbands Bosworth will take place on April 8.

The presentation will be given by Melvyn Forman, chairman and archivist of Husbands Bosworth Historical Society, and all are welcome to the free event at The Gliding Centre, Husbands Bosworth Airfield, Lutterworth LE17 6JJ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bar and café will be available from 7pm. The talk will start at 7.30 pm.

A spokesperson for The Gliding Club, who is running the event, said: "Why not come along for a pleasant evening about local history?

"The Gliding Club is one of the UK’s premier clubs - a seven-day-a-week operation, weather permitting.

"You are more than welcome to drop in and see us, the office is open daily, 8.30am until 4pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If you have any questions, please drop an email to [email protected] or [email protected]