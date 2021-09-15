Find out a lot more about Lutterworth on a special tour of the town tomorrow (Thursday)
The blue badge guided walk of Lutterworth kicks off at 6.30pm
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 5:59 pm
It’s just £5 a person with children under 13 going for free if you’d like to explore the Harborough town’s history and understand its story through the ages.
The walk will start at St Mary’s Church.
And to uncover far more about Lutterworth’s rich past, you can book yourself a place at: https://visitharborough.com/walks