Film screening in Harborough raises almost £900 to support the people of Ukraine

Some 77 people went along to see the special showing of Olga at Harborough Theatre on Saturday (March 19).

Almost £900 has been raised to support the people of war-torn Ukraine after a gripping film about a Ukrainian gymnast was screened in Market Harborough.

Cinemas all over the UK have united behind Ukraine with a series of preview charity screenings of Olga – the moving story of a gifted Ukrainian gymnastic star forced to train in exile.

Octagon Films, which staged the event, said they generated a total of £860 for the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.