Film crew spotted at popular park in Harborough

A film crew has been busy at work in a popular park in Market Harborough over the last few days.

Lights, camera, action!

Mums, dads, youngsters and dog walkers have been looking on as the on-location unit whirred into action in Welland Park for baby and children’s wear High Street giant Mothercare.

The crew loved making the most of the park as they filmed with children and families as the sun shone down and temperatures climbed.

Teeming with birds, flora and fauna, beautiful Welland Park is run by Harborough District Council and dates back well over 80 years to the early 1930s.

“We were filming and photographing travel products for our autumn/winter 22 season, so mainly new pushchairs and buggies.

“We wanted to shoot in Welland Park because it had lots of different spaces and different terrains for us to showcase what our products could do,” a Mothercare spokeswoman told us.

“The council have been really helpful in getting us access to the car park and allowing us to set up base there for our filming day, which when filming with children and families, is essential to give them somewhere private and safe to get changed and take cover from the sun!”

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “It is a very popular park and offers lots of space - we had some nice feedback from the crew,” said Cllr King.