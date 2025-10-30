Fifteen-year-old girl based at Harborough football academy set to make international debut
Rosa Campagnolo has been selected to play for Scotland’s under-16s team in a friendly match against Spain in Madrid on November 5.
Rosa, who was born in Italy and raised in Edinburgh, where she first kicked a football at the age of five, joined Brooke House at the age of 11.
Rosa, who now lives in Market Harborough, studies full-time at Brooke House Football Academy while also playing for Nottingham Forest’s under-16s team.
She initially found herself mainly training alongside boys, but impressed staff with her technical skills, composure and leadership on the pitch.
The Italian Football Association has also expressed an interest in Rosa, inviting her to an upcoming training camp with the country’s under-16 squad.
Rosa is now in the rare position of being eligible to play for either Scotland or Italy at international level.
Rosa’s mum Maria said: “Her recent Scotland under-16 call-up is the result of years of dedication, balancing demanding training sessions with her academic studies.
“Her story reflects the global nature of the modern game - a young athlete learning from teammates around the world while proudly representing her adopted Harborough community.”
Introduced in 2008, the Brooke House College Football Academy now features more than 200 players, aged 11 to 19, and from all ethnic backgrounds.
To date, more than 60 players have progressed to a professional football career after leaving the college, while others have represented national teams at both youth and senior levels.