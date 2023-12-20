Festive fundraising at Market Harborough opticians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colleagues at Specsavers at 22 St Mary’s Place all looked the part dressed up in their Dickensian costumes to meet and greet customers, collecting both donations and an array of contributions for the local foodbank.

The team were also joined by 30 members of the Great Bowden Recital Trust Choir who sang a selection of classic carols to spread some festive joy and cheer. Senior optometrist, Punit Mistry, also performed a medley of Christmas hits to the delight of customers and staff alike. In addition, Father Christmas made an appearance outside the store in a special sleigh built by the store’s assistant manager, Charlie.

‘Having done a lot of fundraising over the years, we’ve seen first-hand how our customers and the local community come together and they’ve done it again. This is the first time we have supported The Jubilee Foodbank and the team pulled out all the stops and looked amazing in their costumes too. We’ve raised an incredible £1,747, which is fantastic! We also collected a large quantity of the non-perishable food items and toiletries currently needed ready for the foodbank team to make much needed hampers,’ says Specsavers Market Harborough retail director, Barry Henning.

‘I’d like to say a big thank you to our in-store trainer, Claire McMurray, who came up with the idea and worked so hard to bring everything to life! I’d also like to say a huge thank you to our incredible customers, colleagues and members of the community for their kind donations and their continued support with our fundraising events,’ continues Barry. ‘To be able to help out this year, especially during the ongoing cost of living crisis, is really important to us as a team. Sadly, the winter months are going to be tough for many with the prospect of more people in our local community having to turn to foodbanks to help which means they need support and donations now more than ever.’

For additional information on The Jubilee Food Bank, an up-to-date list of the most needed items and the local donation drop off points visit https://www.jubileefoodbankmh.uk/