Festive elves move in to Market Harborough's historic indoor market

Chloe Goode, from Craft-I-Trims, who arranged the elf doors competition and the decoration of the market using customers handmade decorations, and Bridget Albano of Retail Genie.

Festive elves have moved in to Market Harborough’s historic indoor market!

Families are being encouraged to visit the town market take part in the popular Elf Doors Trail in the run-up to Christmas.

And you’ve got to try to spot the secret elf doors hidden amongst the stalls.

Just pick up a form from the market and take part with the chance to be entered in a prize draw.

The council-owned market will be open late this Friday (December 3), until 9pm as the independently-run Christmas Fayre is staged in the town centre.

The market is also decorated with festive knitted crafts made by customers as part of a project run by trader Craft-I-Trims to bring people together, alleviate loneliness and boost mental health.

There is also bunting made by pupils at Lubenham Primary School and a special crochet Christmas tree by St Dionysius Church on the High Street.

Classic Crepes and Market Plaice Fish ‘n’ Chips will be serving food at the indoor market.

And a lot of traders will be offering clothing, jewellery, handmade Christmas decorations and Christmas Eve boxes, personalised children’s clothing, home décor, cards (including local Christmas cards), art work, craft kits and soft toys.

People can also donate new, unwrapped toys, books or toiletries, etc, to the Toys on the Table Appeal at the drop-off point at the market.

You can find out more here:

(3) Late Night Festive Shopping | Facebook

Harborough Market is open Tuesday to Saturday, 8am-4pm, with a vintage/retro market on Wednesdays, craft market on Thursdays and Antiques market on Sunday from 10am-3pm.

There is also a Farmers Market on The Square on the first Thursday of every month.