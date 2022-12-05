Festive and remembrance events to be held at churches across Harborough

Services are being held across Harborough

Festive and remembrance events are being held at churches across Harborough this Christmas.

The Transfiguration Churches of St Nicholas in Little Bowden and St Hugh on Northampton Road are hosting events throughout December.

St Nicholas Church will hold an accessible carol service on Thursday December 8 at 2pm and Carols by Candlelight on December 11 at 6pm.

On December 17 there will be the popular ‘Light a Candle’ event of quiet remembrance at St Nicholas Church of those who will be missing this Christmas.

The following day will be Messy Christingle from 11am at St Hugh which includes crafts, games singing and food – all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Carols on the Green will be held on December 20 at 6pm. On Christmas Eve there will be a Dress-up Nativity complete with photobooth at 4pm and Midnight Communion at 11.30pm both at St Nicholas Church.

