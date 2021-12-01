Father Christmas kicks off his much-loved Market Harborough Tour - and he's arriving tonight!

Father Christmas will arrive in town today.

Christmas must really be just round the corner because Santa kicks off his traditional and much-loved tour of Market Harborough tonight (Wednesday).

Father Christmas Santa is being backed as usual by his top team of helpers from the 3rd Market Harborough Scouts as he launches his three-week street by street circuit of the town.

And he will also be putting in a guest appearance at the Christmas Fayre and late-night shopping extravaganza in the town centre on Friday (December 3).

The Farndon Road-based scout group have been supported by a string of local companies as they have worked hard for weeks to make sure the tour is as Covid-safe as it can be.

You are being implored to chip in to bucket collections generously to back the scouts and regional Air Ambulance service after the Santa spectacular had to be cancelled last year.

So make a note of when Santa and his special helpers will be visiting your street so your children can lap up all the festive fun.

You can also get behind the thriving 3rd Market Harborough Scout Group by donating online here: www.givey.com/3rdmarketharboroughscoutgroup?fbclid=IwAR3190G03zPbki3xtkHiFitkG317YJxQC0gYZq6tMk7kx0Unnb_ZKyHgSj8Check out below when Santa will be heading your way:

1-Dec

WED

Moseley Avenue, Eady Drive, Scotland Road, Rookwell Drive, Dunmore Road, Welland Park Road, Walcot Road

2-Dec

THU

Heygate Street, Orchard Street, Meadow Street, The Broadway, Connaught Road, Albany Road, Edinburgh Close, Clarence Street, Andrew McDonald Close

Meadow Close, Broadway Terrace

3-Dec

FRI

Late night shopping event. Positioned between Church and Grammar school

4-Dec

SAT

Lathkill Street, Haddonian Road, Tungstone Way, Hurlingham Road, Bradford Street, Caxton Street, Bath Street, Western Avenue

5-Dec

SUN

Logan Street, Nelson Street, Goward Street, Hearth Street, East Street, Highfield Street, Stevens Street, Morley Street, Clarke Street, Wartnaby Street, Gardiner Street

Harcourt Street, Spencer Street, Stevens Street, Charles Street

6-Dec

MON

Highcross St, Gardiner St, Adamswood Cl, Knoll St, Logan Crescent, Northleigh Grove, Horsefair Cl, Norbury Cl, The Fairway, Southleigh Grove, Fairfield Rd, Old School Mews

Logan Court, Austins Close

7-Dec

TUE

Burnmill Road, Doddridge Road, Kings Head Terrace, Ashfield Road, Roman Way, Symingtons Way, Middlebrook Green

Kings Road, Harrod Drive

8-Dec

WED

Stablegate Way, Middledale Road, Overdale Close, Audley Close, Shelland Close, David Hobbs Rise, Ashley Way, Roundhill Close, Bowden Rise

Woodgate Close, Flaxland Close, Gilbert Close, Fernley Close

9-Dec

THU

Dunslade Road, Dunslade Grove, The Heights, Glebe Road, Jack Cumberland Road, Page Road, Adcock Road, Whites Crescent,

Dunslade Close

10-Dec

FRI

NO SLEIGH

11-Dec

SAT

Alvington Way, Smyth Close, Bates Close, Kingston Way, Munroe Close, Coales Gardens, Davies Close, Turnpike Close, Tymecrosse Gardens, Victoria Avenue, Park Drive

Timson Close, Deacon Close, Kestian Close, Holly Close, Fir Tree Walk

12-Dec

SUN

The Furlongs, Ashley Way, Stockwell Cl, Woodbreach Dr, Thatchmeadow Dr, Ryelands Cl, Meadowdale Rd, Simborough Way, Picks Cl, Long Brimley Cl, Fothergills Cl, Stinford Leys

Fernfield Close, The Longlands

13-Dec

MON

Skippon Close, Pear Tree Gardens, Stuart Road, Fairfax Road, Cromwell Crescent, Essex Gardens, Balfour Gardens, Rochester Gardens, Howard Way, Rupert Road

Green Lane, Rowan Avenue

14-Dec

TUE

Fairfax Road, Ireton Road, Stuart Road, Naseby Close, Newcombe Street, Granville Street, Nithsdale Avenue

15-Dec

WED

Arden Way, Arden Close, Nunneley Way, Douglas Drive, The Headlands, Great Bowden Road

16-Dec

THU

Watson Avenue, Maurice Road, Rainsborough Gardens, Hopton Fields, Ritchie Park, Selby Close

Butler Gdns, Harrison Cl, Barnard Gdns, Gerrard Gds, Argyll Park, Jackson Cl, Bishops Cl, Dallison Cl, Vaughan Cl, Lindsay Gdns, Stratton Cl

17-Dec

FRI

NO SLEIGH

18-Dec

SAT

Sandringham Way, Petworth Drive, Chatsworth Drive, Hagley Close, Deene Close, Hartland Drive, Claremont Drive, Gores Lane

Redliech Cl, Balmoral Cl, Longleat Cl, Althorp Cl, Bamburgh Cl, Rosemoor Cl, Burghley Cl, Stanway Cl, Woburn Cl, Ripley Cl, Goodwood Cl, Holdenby Cl, Medway Cl, Rolleston Cl, Wilson Cl

19-Dec

SUN

Rugby Cl, Summers Way, Freshman Way, Medora Cl, Marmion Cl, Angell Dr, Limner St, Bantry Cl, Summerhill Place, Kildare Cl, Burton St, Bridegroom St

Southwolds Close, Charley Close, Measham Close, Brington Close

20-Dec

MON

Riley Close, Farndale View, Brookfield Road, Westfield Close, The Pastures, Willow Crescent

Millers Gardens, Springhill Gardens, Rhodes Close, The Firs, Spinney Close, Fieldhead Close Elm Drive

21-Dec

TUE

The Ridgeway, Ridgeway West, Blenheim Way, Overfield Ave, Pochin Dr, Waterfield Pl, Centenary Cl, Marlborough Way, Scott Cl, Sherrard Rd, Hammond Way, The Oval, The Crescent

Rutland Walk, Warwick Close, Bramley Close, Worcester Drive, Chiltern Close, Crescent Close

23-Dec

THU