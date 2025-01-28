Farmers will be driving tractors through Harborough this weekend to shine spotlight on farming community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leicestershire farmers are rallying together to stage a Tractor Run from Market Harborough to Leicester this weekend.

The event has been organised to shine a spotlight on British farming, raise awareness of issues facing farmers, and to highlight the importance of keeping farming alive for the next generation.

On Sunday (February 2) farmers will join together in tractors and farm vehicles before making the journey in convoy from East Langton to Market Harborough, then onto the centre of Leicester and back again. Leicestershire Police will be providing a police escort.

The route will see the vehicles come down the A6 in Leicestershire between Market Harborough and Leicester, before going across University Road and back up Welford Road for the return journey.

Organisers are calling for local farmers to get involved and encouraging people to cheer on from the side-lines.

Organisers commented: “British farming is part of the backbone of this country. Farmers have been hit with a number of legislative and political blows recently and we want to raise awareness of this, whilst also highlighting how important farming is to our nation and encouraging the next generation. As well as calling out for farmers to get involved, we’re also encouraging people to come out with their children who might like to see the passing convoy of tractors.”

On the day they will also be collecting money for Yellow Wellies, which supports and raises awareness for mental health in the farming community.

The procession will begin at 10am in East Langton, heading towards Market Harborough then coming down the A6 to Leicester where arrival is expected around 11am.