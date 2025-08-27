Farm buildings could be turned into homes near Kibworth

An agricultural building could be turned into multiple homes if plans are approved.

A mixture of house sizes are proposed as part of the scheme near Kibworth.

Lucy Graham’s plan looks to turn agricultural buildings, at Carlton Curlieu Manor in the village of Carlton Curlieu, into five homes. Ms Graham has applied to Harborough District Council (HDC) to see if prior approval is needed for the development.

Under current planning rules, landowners converting existing agricultural buildings into homes can apply for prior approval without the need for full planning permission. If this applies here, it means HDC says the conversion meets with the permitted development criteria for noise, highways, contamination, and flooding.

A decision on the plans is due by Friday, September 26.

Prior approval gaining the green light would also mean the council has approved the design, external appearance, and provision of natural light for the development. If given, it would also allow Ms Graham to go ahead with the conversion, as long as they complete the project within three years of the approval date.

Plans note the application the site is currently part of an established agricultural unit, and the new building has suitable access to a public highway, which is shown as Gartree Road on the plans.

The application states that the plans for the new homes do not extend beyond the existing building, and no extensions are planned. Plans show a mix of one, two and three-bed homes and all the properties are shown as single storey.

