Farm building demolition plans could make way for new homes in Harborough district village
Mr I Crane is seeking permission from Harborough District Council to build three three-bedroom homes and one four-plus-bed home on his land at Astley Grange Farm, in Back Lane, East Langton.
Mr Crane was previously given permission to convert the agricultural building now slated to be bulldozed into four homes by the authority.
However, his latest application states the new proposals would result in a scheme which better “complements and sits in keeping with the surrounding rural area”.
The new plan will not be “confined by the constraints of the previous building”, he added, and the homes will instead be “a ‘courtyard’ style development, designed to appear like a former stable yard/farmyard, like many similar sites nearby”. Three of the four homes proposed would be bungalows, if approved.
However, one would have a first-floor “element” to it. The properties will have “small discreet gardens”, and parking to the front. Some 11 parking spaces are proposed in the scheme.
The applicant added in his submission to the council that the principle of creating homes on the land has been established through the approval of his previous proposals. He said, even the council rejects his new plan, four homes would still be built there.
The farm building currently occupying the land is “now surplus to the farming business needs and therefore redundant”, Mr Crane said. He called it “a typical utilitarian farm building” which was designed for “practical use” rather than to “look attractive”.
Consultation on the plans runs until Tuesday, October 8, with a decision expected on Monday, October 30.