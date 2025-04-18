'Fantastic' turn-out for volunteers event at Desborough Pocket Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers got stuck in to help out with a range of tasks at Desborough Pocket Park.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteers event on Saturday, April 12 was well attended and proved to be very productive.

A spokesman for Desborough Pocket Park said: “We had a fantastic and well turned out volunteers morning at the pocket park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A big thank you to all who came and helped set up our new dead hedge - made up of the dead and green wood found from the park.

Volunteers getting stuck in at the volunteers event at Desborough Pocket Park last weekend

"So many of you came along that we continued laying further than we had originally planned.

"We now can’t wait to see what insects, beetles and small mammals will use it as their habitat.

"This is an area which can be added to so in the months ahead we can add extra branches and continue to maintain it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you also to those who helped plant the wild flowers at the top of the pocket park and we would like to say a big thank you to West End DIY - Desborough for kindly supplying us with them.

"We finished as always with some delicious bread and soup supplied and cooked by our volunteers – thank you to those who fed us.

"It was a great way to end a very productive morning of work.”

A free event offering the chance to pond dip with the volunteers and ranger is taking place at the park on Saturday, May 3 from 10.30am to midday and also from 1pm to 2.30pm.

And the next volunteer events for the summer season will be on Saturday, June 7 and Saturday, July 19.