'Fantastic' turn-out for volunteers event at Desborough Pocket Park
The volunteers event on Saturday, April 12 was well attended and proved to be very productive.
A spokesman for Desborough Pocket Park said: “We had a fantastic and well turned out volunteers morning at the pocket park.
"A big thank you to all who came and helped set up our new dead hedge - made up of the dead and green wood found from the park.
"So many of you came along that we continued laying further than we had originally planned.
"We now can’t wait to see what insects, beetles and small mammals will use it as their habitat.
"This is an area which can be added to so in the months ahead we can add extra branches and continue to maintain it.
"Thank you also to those who helped plant the wild flowers at the top of the pocket park and we would like to say a big thank you to West End DIY - Desborough for kindly supplying us with them.
"We finished as always with some delicious bread and soup supplied and cooked by our volunteers – thank you to those who fed us.
"It was a great way to end a very productive morning of work.”
A free event offering the chance to pond dip with the volunteers and ranger is taking place at the park on Saturday, May 3 from 10.30am to midday and also from 1pm to 2.30pm.
And the next volunteer events for the summer season will be on Saturday, June 7 and Saturday, July 19.
