Fancy having a holiday at home in Harborough next month? Here's your chance!

Fancy having a holiday at home in Market Harborough next month? Well now’s your chance.

You’ll be able to pop along to the Methodist Church on Northampton Road for “fun, friendship and food” with other senior citizens from Market Harborough.

Jill Mann, who’s helping to stage the special event from Wednesday August 18 to Friday August 20, said: “We are really looking forward to getting this off the ground.

“That’s especially so as we couldn’t do this last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a difficult year or so for everyone.

“And a lot of older people, particularly, haven’t been able to get out and about nearly as much,” said Jill.

“So we’d love to see people come along and join us from 9.30am-1pm over those three days.

“We’ll welcome you with coffee and you can take part in different activities before enjoying a light lunch with us.

“You’ll also get the chance to tuck in to fish and chips on the Friday,” added Jill, who said the popular scheme’s been going for about 20 years.

“We run the project under the auspices of Churches Together in Harborough.

“But this isn’t a religious thing – it’s for people of all faiths and none.

“We are limited to 30 people a day – and we only charge £3 a day.

“And we can arrange transport to come and pick you up if you are not able to make it in yourself.

“It will be great to meet other people and engage with them – especially after such a tough time for all of us through the many Covid lockdowns.”