Famous figures from Harborough’s history will be used to name local care home suites

Joshua Jones (Care UK Development project manager) and Richard Stacey outside the Oat Hill Mews Site.

Richard Stacey plucked three iconic men out of the mists of history to win the contest at Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews care home on Leicester Road – set to open in April 2023.

They are historical military and political giant Oliver Cromwell along with Robert Smyth and Thomas Cook.

Cromwell led the Parliamentary New Model Army to a crushing victory over King Charles I’s royalist forces at the battle of Naseby, near Market Harborough, in June 1645.

One of Market Harborough’s most famous residents, Smyth founded the town’s Grammar School.

And mass travel and tourism pioneer Cook lived in Market Harborough in 1832 before moving up the road to Leicester.

Joshua Jones, construction project manager at Care UK, said: “The naming of the suites within a home is one of the key milestones ahead of opening, so it was important to involve the community in the decision.

“All of the names put forward were of a very high quality.

“But we felt using the names of illustrious Market Harborough residents was original and really rooted the home in the local area,” said Joshua.

“We’re so grateful to everyone that made suggestions and to Richard for coming up with the winning names.”

Richard said: “Market Harborough is rich in history with many inspiring residents across the centuries – so it felt like a fitting tribute to put their names forward to name the suites at Oat Hill Mews.